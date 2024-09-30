Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
EAM Jiashankar At UNGA: Key Discussions With Other Foreign Ministers

During his recent visit to United States, EAM Jaishankar participated in eight pivotal plurilateral meetings, including those of G20, G4, BRICS, etc.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded an extremely ‘fruitful week’ at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79), interacting with 75 Foreign Ministers and representatives to foster global cooperation.

Plurilateral Meets in US

During his recent visit to United States, EAM Jaishankar participated in eight pivotal plurilateral meetings, including those of G20, G4, and India Brazil South Africa Form (IBSA), BRICS, the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting of L.69 and C-10 group nations, India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) Foreign Ministers meeting, Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meet, India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Jaishankar also attended key events, such as the Summit for Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, the signing of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, and gatherings hosted by the Asia Society, events hosted by Observer Research Foundation (ORF), and participated in the launch of the PanIIT Alumni Foundation.

Jaishankar’s Speech

EAM Jaishankar delivered India’s national statement at the UNGA, addressing pressing global concerns and emphasizing India’s commitment to reform multilateralism. In his speech, he also strongly condemned Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

Following the conclusion of the 79th UNGA, Jaishankar shared a compelling video showcasing the vital engagements and interactions he had during the assembly and wrote, “Concluded an extremely fruitful week at #UNGA79. Interactions with 75 Foreign Ministers and representatives. Participated in 8 plurilaterals and delivered the president’s statement at the 79th UNGA. Truly a Vishwabandhu Bharat, committed to reformed multilateralism.”

79TH UNGA: ‘Leaving No One Behind”

Foreign Ministers from India, Algeria, US, Italy, South Africa, Ukraine, Russia, Denmark, UAE, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Brazil, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Philippines also attended UNGA 79.

Representatives from numerous other countries around the world participated in the assembly, engaging in vital discussions and bilateral meetings.

Notably, the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly opens on September 24 and will continue through September 28 and conclude on September 30.
The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations,” according to the UN official statement.

(Inputs from ANI)

