Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Xizang

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Xizang early Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Xizang early Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The seismic event occurred at 7:02 AM IST, prompting concerns among residents and local authorities.

The NCS pinpointed the epicenter of the earthquake at a latitude of 29.76 North and a longitude of 92.17 East, situated at a depth of 110 kilometers. This depth suggests that while the quake was significant, it may not have caused widespread damage, as deeper earthquakes typically have less impact on the surface.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS provided detailed information about the earthquake, stating: “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 31/10/2024 07:02:45 IST, Lat: 29.76 N, Long: 92.17 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Xizang.”

As authorities continue to monitor the situation, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks.