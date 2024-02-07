ED Raids Multiple Locations in Alleged Forest Scam Case Linked to Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated raids at various locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand as part of an alleged forest scam case reportedly involving former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat. Sources revealed this development on Monday, shedding light on suspicions surrounding illegal activities during Rawat’s tenure as the state forest minister in the BJP Government.

The allegations primarily revolve around illegal tree cutting and construction activities within the Pakhro range of Corbett Park under the Tiger Safari Project. The Forest Survey of India (FSI) has claimed in its report that over 6,000 trees were unlawfully felled in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), exceeding the permitted quota of 163 for the Pakhru tiger safari. However, the state forest department has refuted these claims, citing technical issues that need resolution before accepting the FSI report.

This isn’t the first instance where properties associated with Rawat have come under scrutiny. Earlier, the Uttarakhand Vigilance Team conducted raids at an institute in Dehradun’s Shankarpur and a petrol pump in Chhiddarwala linked to him. Vigilance Chief V Murugesan disclosed that investigations revealed both properties belong to Congress leader and former Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat. Furthermore, it was found that two generator sets installed at these locations were allegedly purchased with government funds.

The Doon Institute of Medical Sciences in Shankarpur and the raided petrol pump reportedly belong to Rawat’s son, according to Murugesan. When questioned about Rawat’s involvement in the alleged misuse of government funds, Murugesan refrained from confirming details, citing an ongoing investigation. He assured that all pertinent information will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigation process.

The recent vigilance operation against Harak Singh Rawat’s properties was ordered by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, indicating the government’s commitment to address allegations of corruption and malfeasance.