Eddie Murphy Marries Paige Butcher In A Private Ceremony: Report

Actors Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are now married. According to a report from People magazine, they tied the knot on July 9 in Anguilla, a Caribbean island. Their wedding was a small and private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Eddie and Paige began dating in 2012 and got engaged in September 2018. They have a daughter named Izzy, born in May 2016, and a son named Max, born in November 2018. Before marrying Paige, Eddie was previously married to actress Nicole Mitchell until their separation in 2006. Nicole and Eddie have five children together: Shayne Audra Murphy, Bria Murphy, Miles Mitchell Murphy, Bella Murphy, and Zola Ivy Murphy.

Eddie Murphy now has 10 children in total. In a 2021 podcast with Marc Maron, Eddie spoke fondly about fatherhood, emphasizing how much he loves it. He mentioned prioritizing his children in decision-making and expressed gratitude for their intelligence and pursuits. Eddie described his children as normal and praised their grounded personalities, noting that family always guides his choices. His upcoming projects include roles in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F., Shrek 5, and The Pickup.