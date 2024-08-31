Elderly Man Abused on Train in Maharashtra Over Suspicion of Beef

An elderly man, Ashraf Munyar, was brutally slapped and abused by fellow passengers on a Maharashtra train over suspicions of carrying beef, with many onlookers failing to intervene.

In a shocking incident on a train in Maharashtra, an elderly man was repeatedly slapped and abused by his co-passengers who suspected him of carrying beef. The incident occurred on the Dhule Express and was captured in a disturbing video that shows the man, Ashraf Munyar, being interrogated and attacked.

Horrific Video Captures Abuse

The video reveals a group of nearly a dozen men aggressively questioning Munyar about the contents of two large plastic boxes he was carrying. The men demanded answers about the nature of the meat and his intentions, subjecting him to physical and verbal abuse. Despite the presence of dozens of onlookers, including some who appeared to smile at the scene, no one intervened to help the elderly man.

Background of the Incident

Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was traveling to his daughter’s house in Malegaon when the incident occurred. He explained that the meat was intended for his daughter’s family, but his explanations did little to quell the aggression of his attackers.

Community Reaction and Legal Implications

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice from various quarters. The lack of intervention by fellow passengers and the violent nature of the attack have drawn widespread condemnation. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against those involved.