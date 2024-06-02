Election 2024 Results Early Trends: Ruling Party SKM Set For 2nd Term In Sikkim, BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Arunachal Pradesh

Early trends show that the BJP and SKM have crossed the halfway mark in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, respectively. Voting took place on April 19 for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim. Initially, the vote count in these states was scheduled for June 4, but the dates were revised due to the end of their legislative assemblies’ terms on June 2.

In Arunachal Pradesh, results for 50 seats will be declared today. The ruling BJP has already secured ten assembly seats unopposed. The BJP has fielded candidates for all 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, while the Congress is contesting 34 seats.

The Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats, and a party or coalition needs at least 17 seats to form the government. Chief Minister PS Tamang has expressed confidence that the people of Sikkim will grant the party another term.

Vote counting for the 2024 Sikkim Assembly election commenced at 6 am. The incumbent party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), is vying for another term, while the opposition party SDF aims to replace them.

In addition to SKM and SDF, candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) are also competing. The Election Commission has implemented stringent security measures to ensure a seamless counting process. Furthermore, the results of the assembly election in another northeastern state, Arunachal Pradesh, will also be revealed today.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), also recognized as the Sikkim Revolutionary Front, stands as a prominent political entity in the Indian state of Sikkim. Since 2019, it has held sway over the state’s administration.

PS Golay, a former member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, was previously aligned with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and served as a minister in the state government. However, he turned into a vocal detractor of Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as the President of the SDF and the erstwhile chief minister of Sikkim, starting from December 2009. On February 4, 2013, Golay established the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Golay’s leadership journey culminated in his elevation as the Chief Minister of Sikkim on May 28, 2019, putting an end to Pawan Kumar Chamling’s 25-year-long tenure.

