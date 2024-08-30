Elon Musk Blasts Brazil Supreme Court Judge Over Starlink Account Freeze and Threats to Ban X in Brazil

Elon Musk criticizes Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes for freezing Starlink's bank accounts and threatens to provide free internet in Brazil until the dispute is resolved.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter) and Tesla, has publicly condemned Brazil’s Supreme Court and its top judge, Alexandre de Moraes, after the court ordered the freezing of Starlink’s bank accounts. The move has ignited a fiery exchange between Musk and Brazilian authorities, raising concerns about the future of internet services provided by Starlink in the country.

Musk’s Outrage Against Brazil’s Supreme Court

In a series of posts on X, Musk did not hold back his criticism, calling Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes “an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge” and an “outright criminal of the worst kind.” The tech mogul’s comments come after the Brazilian court blocked Starlink’s financial transactions within the country, a decision that has put the satellite internet service in a difficult position.

Musk also took a jab at Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, describing him as Moraes’s “lapdog.” This sharp rhetoric underscores Musk’s frustration with the court’s actions, which he believes are unjust and politically motivated.

Background of the Legal Dispute

The legal battle stems from a separate issue involving unpaid fines totaling at least 20 million reais ($3.6 million). The fines were imposed on X for failing to comply with a court order to turn over certain documents. As a result, the court took the drastic step of freezing Starlink’s finances and warned of further consequences if the company does not appoint a legal representative in Brazil by the specified deadline.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes has also threatened to ban X in Brazil if the company does not comply with local laws, which require all internet companies to have a legal representative in the country to handle judicial orders.

Musk’s Defiant Response

Elon Musk responded to the court’s ultimatum with a provocative post featuring an AI-generated image of a man resembling Judge Moraes behind bars. Musk accompanied the image with a bold statement: “One day, Alexandre, this picture of you in prison will be real. Mark my words.”

In addition to his social media tirade, Musk highlighted the critical role that Starlink plays in providing internet services to remote areas in Brazil. He announced that SpaceX would continue to offer free internet to users in Brazil until the legal issue is resolved. Musk explained that the freezing of Starlink’s accounts prevents the company from receiving payments, but he is committed to ensuring that vital services remain uninterrupted.

Impact on Starlink and SpaceX

Musk also revealed that he owns approximately 40% of SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink. He argued that the court’s actions are not only illegal but also harm other shareholders and the Brazilian population that relies on Starlink’s services.

By providing free internet during this period of legal uncertainty, Musk aims to maintain Starlink’s presence in Brazil while drawing attention to what he views as overreach by the Brazilian judiciary.

Potential Ban of X in Brazil

As the deadline for appointing a legal representative in Brazil approaches, the possibility of X being banned in the country looms large. The situation has drawn international attention, with many questioning the implications for free speech and the regulation of internet companies in Brazil.

Elon Musk’s high-profile clash with Brazil’s Supreme Court highlights the growing tension between global tech companies and national governments over regulatory compliance and judicial authority.