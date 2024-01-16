EU Chief: Russia's Strategic Failure Due to Dependency on China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Russia is “strategically failing” and has become dependent on China, while Ukraine is “closer than ever” to joining the European Union. She highlighted Russia’s military and economic failures in its near-two-year war with Ukraine and attributed its isolation to the impact of sanctions. Von der Leyen emphasized the need for stable support for Ukraine, including predictable financing and a sustained supply of weapons to help defend itself. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also pledged sustained US support for Ukraine during a meeting with President Zelenskyy at Davos. “Russia’s failure is also economic,” said Von der Leyen, pointing out the economic consequences of Russia’s actions, attributing its isolation from trade with Western allies to the impact of sanctions.

“Russia is now dependent on China,” she said, noting that Russia is now heavily reliant on China. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the World Economic Forum.