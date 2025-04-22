Explainer: Prime Minister Modi’s Two-Day Visit To Saudi Arabia And Its Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a landmark two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22, marking his first trip to Jeddah and signaling a strategic deepening of Indo-Saudi ties. The visit comes amid global geopolitical shifts and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, defense, and regional security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22, 2025, following an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Prime Minister of the Kingdom. The visit is poised to deepen the already significant ties between India and Saudi Arabia, with both countries aiming to strengthen their partnership in multiple spheres, including economic, defense, and cultural domains.

As per a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Modi’s interactions with Crown Prince Salman are intended to “further deepen and strengthen” bilateral relations, emphasizing their comprehensive strategic partnership.

A High-Profile Saudi Arabia Visit Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts

The visit comes at a time of increasing diplomatic engagement between India and Saudi Arabia. Last year alone, India undertook 11 ministerial-level visits to Saudi Arabia, signaling the growing importance of bilateral relations. With the world, particularly West Asia, grappling with regional conflicts and economic uncertainties, Modi’s visit assumes significant geopolitical relevance.

This visit is seen in the context of the larger global picture, where nations are seeking to diversify their trade and economic partnerships. The imposition of tariffs by the US administration, under Donald Trump, has led countries to explore alternate markets and reinforce alliances with key strategic partners.

India and Saudi Arabia are two of the fastest-growing economies globally, both playing key roles in shaping the global order as members of the Global South and the G20. Their bilateral cooperation has the potential to influence global dynamics, especially as both nations maintain strong relationships with world leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Modi’s Visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: A Landmark Occasion

In a historic first, Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Jeddah in over 40 years. All his previous visits to Saudi Arabia have been centered around Riyadh, the Saudi capital. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian Prime Minister to visit Jeddah in 1982, marking a significant departure from past diplomatic practices.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, shared with news agency ANI that Modi will co-chair the Strategic Partnership Council meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit. The council was established during the Crown Prince’s visit to India in 2019, further solidifying the strategic framework of their partnership.

Jeddah holds profound significance in the context of India-Saudi relations. For centuries, it has served as the port for Indian pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj. As the second-largest city in Saudi Arabia, Jeddah is also a commercial hub and a gateway to the two holiest cities of Islam, Mecca and Medina.

“The significance of the connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia is profound, as Jeddah has long served as the port for our pilgrims who come for Umrah and Hajj to come to Saudi Arabia,” said Ambassador Khan.

Tackling Regional and Global Challenges

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to engage in discussions on critical regional and global issues. This includes the ongoing situation in West Asia, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and maritime security threats stemming from Houthi attacks. These topics are of great importance given the current global tensions and the strategic role that both India and Saudi Arabia play in the region.

According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, India and Saudi are likely to enhance their defense cooperation and expand economic ties during the visit. Bilateral trade between the two nations currently stands at approximately USD 43 billion. This visit is being viewed as a significant step toward bolstering India’s relationships not only with Saudi Arabia but with the broader Gulf and Islamic world.

PM Modi’s Engagement with Indian Workers in Jeddah

A key aspect of Modi’s visit includes a visit to a factory in Jeddah, where he will interact with Indian workers employed there. Saudi Arabia hosts a large Indian diaspora, with approximately 2.7 million Indians residing and working in the Kingdom. The visit will offer Modi an opportunity to directly engage with the Indian community and highlight their contribution to both nations’ bilateral ties.

Ahead of his visit, Modi expressed his deep admiration for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his leadership in transforming Saudi. In an interview with Arab News, Modi praised the Crown Prince for his visionary leadership and the remarkable social and economic reforms under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” Modi said in the interview.

He further commended the rapid transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Crown Prince’s leadership, emphasizing that the reforms have not only inspired the region but also attracted global attention. “The reforms he has undertaken have not just inspired the region, but also caught the attention of the entire world. One can see the transformational changes in the country under Vision 2030 in a very short period,” Modi added.

