Fact Or Fiction? Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, And Mr. Beast At The Holy Festival, Netizens In Awe

A hyper-realistic AI-generated video featuring global business tycoons, sports legends, and political leaders at the Maha Kumbh Mela has taken the internet by storm. The video, which integrates some of the world’s most recognizable faces into the grand religious gathering, has left viewers both amused and astonished. It showcases Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Adani Group’s Gautam Adani participating in the religious festival. The uncanny realism of the video has left viewers both fascinated and concerned.

AI Turns Maha Kumbh Into A Star-Studded Affair

The viral clip was shared by the Instagram page ‘Artificial Budhi,’ showcasing Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Adani Group’s Gautam Adani engaging in the spiritual event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Mukesh Ambani is seen running a Jio stall, while YouTube sensation Mr. Beast is seen pulling a cart. Elon Musk is seen dressed in a traditional Indian kurta, blending into the festivities. Rapper Badshah is also seen making a surprise appearance.

Football Legends And World Leaders

Another similar viral video showcased football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi taking a dip at the Sangam. The surreal visuals didn’t stop there; political leaders like Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also edited into the religious event. Hollywood celebrities, including Will Smith, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, were depicted joining the spectacle, further blurring the lines between reality and digital artistry.

Massive Online Reaction

The video, shared by the Instagram page ‘Artificial Budhi’, has already garnered over 5.7 million views in just a few days. While many users praised its stunning execution, others raised ethical concerns about AI-generated content. Some viewers called it a “masterpiece,” while others humorously commented that it deserved an Oscar for editing.

Take a look at the video:

