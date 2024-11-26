Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Fadnavis Poised To Become Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde Unhappy, Claims Athawale

Ramdas Athawale urges quick resolution in Maharashtra CM dispute, advising Eknath Shinde to compromise for unity and cabinet expansion.

Fadnavis Poised To Become Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde Unhappy, Claims Athawale

In a recent statement, Union Minister and RPI-Athawale President, Ramdas Athawale, emphasized the urgent need to resolve the ongoing dispute over the Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra. Athawale, known for his candid political observations, revealed that the BJP’s high command has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should resume his position as Chief Minister. However, the controversy surrounding Eknath Shinde, who is reportedly unhappy with the decision, has left the political landscape in turmoil.

Athawale, a key ally of the BJP, expressed his belief that Eknath Shinde must make a significant compromise for the sake of stability. He suggested that Shinde should take a step back, similar to how Fadnavis had previously done, and work under Fadnavis’s leadership. In a move to maintain party unity and avoid further tensions, Athawale proposed that Shinde be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister or, at the very least, be given a central ministerial post.

MUST READ: 75 Years Of India’s Constitution, What Does Education Mean For Nation-Building?

“The BJP has a substantial number of seats, and I believe the leadership will eventually resolve the issue,” said Athawale. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would likely intervene to ensure a quick resolution. He called for swift decision-making to expand the state cabinet and bring greater stability, while also making a personal appeal for his party to secure a ministerial position.

Athawale’s remarks highlight the balancing act between the BJP’s internal factions and the need for cooperation to ensure Maharashtra’s political harmony. His appeal for a compromise reflects a pragmatic approach to resolving tensions, underscoring the importance of party unity and collaboration for a smooth governance process.

ALSO READ: Himachal Court Issues Stay On Closure Of 9 HPTDC Hotels Due To Low Occupancy

Filed under

devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde compromise Maharashtra CM dispute Ramdas Athawale
