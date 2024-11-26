Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
‘Fandnavis To Take Over As Maharashtra CM’, Says NDA Ally RPI Chief Ramdas Athalwale

Athawale stated that the BJP high command has already decided on Fadnavis for the CM position.

‘Fandnavis To Take Over As Maharashtra CM’, Says NDA Ally RPI Chief Ramdas Athalwale

Amid ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale has voiced his support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis to take over as the next Chief Minister. This comes as Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister, resists the BJP’s push for leadership change despite being part of the ruling alliance.

Athawale emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the dispute, stating that the BJP high command has already decided on Fadnavis for the CM position. “The BJP is the largest party in Maharashtra with significant numbers, and it is natural for them to want their leader as the CM,” Athawale said.

Athawale suggested that Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and has 57 MLAs supporting him, should consider stepping back and take up the position of Deputy CM or a central minister. He drew parallels with Fadnavis’ earlier decision to work under Shinde’s leadership during the formation of the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) government in 2022.

“Shinde should take two steps back, just like Fadnavis took four steps back earlier. Both leaders are important for the alliance, and a compromise is essential,” Athawale said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will take all perspectives into account.

Athawale also reiterated his party’s demand for a ministerial post in the expanded cabinet, which he said he had previously discussed with Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Shinde’s camp has defended his claim to the CM post, citing precedents in other states like Haryana and Bihar, where alliance partners were retained as Chief Ministers despite smaller numbers. Naresh Mahaske, a close aide of Shinde, argued, “The Mahayuti contested the elections under Shinde’s leadership, and he should continue as CM.”

In a message on social media platform X, Shinde called on his supporters to avoid congregating near his residence. “Once again, it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha Niwas or anywhere else,” he said, amid speculation over his political future.

The ongoing tussle between the BJP and Shinde’s faction has drawn attention as the alliance seeks to maintain stability in Maharashtra ahead of key elections.

devendra fadnavis eknath shinde Maharashtra CM
