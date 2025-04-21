Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Strategic Diplomatic Mission To The US And Peru, Aiming To Boost Economic Ties And Global Partnerships

Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the India-Peru Business Forum and interact with Indian businesses in Peru. Discussions will explore greater cooperation in the mining sector, aiming to enhance India's critical minerals resource security.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her official visit to the United States and Peru on Sunday, April 20, 2025. During the week-long tour, she will engage with key stakeholders from global financial institutions, interact with Indian diaspora communities, and explore strategic economic partnerships. Her visit to the United States, scheduled from April 20 to 25, includes meetings in San Francisco and Washington DC. She will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, as well as engage with global investors, top CEOs, and policymakers. Her visit to Peru, from April 26 to 30, marks her first official trip to the country.

Keynote Address and Investor Roundtable in San Francisco

In San Francisco, Sitharaman will deliver a keynote address at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, on *”Laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047″*. She will participate in a fireside chat session following the address. The Finance Minister will also hold a roundtable meeting with top CEOs from prominent fund management firms and conduct bilateral meetings with heads of major IT companies based in San Francisco. Additionally, she will participate in a community event to engage with the Indian diaspora settled in the region.

Participation in IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC

From April 22 to 25, in Washington DC, Sitharaman will attend the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank. She will join the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, Development Committee Plenary, IMFC Plenary, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR). On the sidelines, she will conduct bilateral meetings with finance ministers and officials from countries including Argentina, Bahrain, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. She will also meet with the EU Commissioner for Financial Services, the Presidents of ADB and AIIB, the UNSGSA, and the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director.

Strengthening Ties with Peru

During her visit to Peru, The Finance Minister will lead an Indian delegation comprising Ministry of Finance officials and business leaders. She will meet Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen. She will also hold discussions with Peruvian ministers handling finance, defence, energy, and mining portfolios. Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the India-Peru Business Forum and interact with Indian businesses in Peru. Discussions will explore greater cooperation in the mining sector, aiming to enhance India’s critical minerals resource security.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend a community event in Lima, where she will engage with members of the Indian diaspora living in Peru.

