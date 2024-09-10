FIR Filed After Female Air Force Officer Alleges Sexual Assault, Harassment by Senior Officer in Srinagar

A Flying Officer has accused a Wing Commander of rape during a New Year's party, leading to an FIR in Budgam, Kashmir. The investigation has faced criticism for administrative mishandling.

Srinagar, Sept 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) after a 26-year-old female Flying Officer stationed at Air Force Station Srinagar accused a senior officer of sexual assault and mental harassment. The FIR was lodged at the Budgam Police Station under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which addresses rape by a person in a position of trust or authority.

The female officer claimed the assault occurred on the night of December 31, 2023, during a New Year’s party at the Air Force Station. In her complaint, she detailed how a Wing Commander allegedly lured her to his room under the pretext of retrieving a gift. Once there, she says, the officer sexually assaulted her despite her attempts to resist.

“I revealed the incident to two female officers who guided me to file a complaint,” she stated, adding that she initially hesitated to report the assault due to the shock and embarrassment of being new to the military environment. The officer further described the mental anguish she endured, stating the nightmares and trauma left her conflicted about whether to remain silent or speak up. Eventually, she decided to file the complaint.

The officer alleged that after submitting her complaint, the internal investigation was mishandled, with the accused being allowed to remain in close proximity to her during the process. She claimed that key witnesses were not summoned and that the Internal Committee (IC) overseeing the investigation disregarded critical evidence.

“I brought out the negligence of the Station Authorities, including how a witness was made to leave the camp area before giving his statement, but none of these points were addressed in the final recommendations,” she wrote in her police complaint, alleging that the internal investigation was biased in favor of the accused.

The officer also reported ongoing harassment, stating that her communications were being monitored and the individuals she interacted with were intimidated by the authorities. She recounted an incident in which a person she spoke with was detained and questioned by the security section.

The relentless harassment has severely affected her mental health, driving her to suicidal thoughts, the officer revealed. Despite her requests for interim relief, including a transfer or leave, she says both she and the accused remain stationed at the same base, forcing her to continue interacting with her alleged abuser.

The officer also accused five other officers of mishandling the investigation, harassment, and mental torture. Following her detailed complaint, J&K Police registered the case, and the investigation has been assigned to an Inspector-ranked officer.