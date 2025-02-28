Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Fire Breaks Out On 42nd Floor Of Salsette 27 Highrise In South Mumbai

Fire engines were quickly dispatched to the scene, and firefighting efforts were ongoing. Additionally, teams from BEST, police, ambulance services, and other agencies were immediately mobilized. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but there have been no reported injuries or casualties.

Fire Breaks Out On 42nd Floor Of Salsette 27 Highrise In South Mumbai


A major fire broke out on the 42nd floor of a high-rise building in Byculla, South Mumbai, on Friday morning. Thick black smoke was seen pouring out of the building’s glass facade, visible from a distance.

The fire started around 10:45 am in a residential unit on one of the twin towers of Salette 27, located on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, according to a fire brigade official, PTI reported.

