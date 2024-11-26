Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Flood Fury Across Britain: What Travellers Need To Know To Stay Safe Amid Storm Bert’s Fury

Storm Bert floods parts of Britain, causing deaths and travel chaos. 130+ flood alerts remain in effect. Stay updated and safe during this severe weather.

Flood Fury Across Britain: What Travellers Need To Know To Stay Safe Amid Storm Bert’s Fury

Britain remains on high alert following the impact of Storm Bert, the second major storm of the season. The storm, which brought heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 80 mph, has led to widespread flooding across parts of England, Wales, and Scotland.

More than 130 flood alerts remain in effect, with some regions facing severe flood warnings, including the River Nene in Northampton.

As much as 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) of rain fell in some areas, causing rivers to overflow and roads to become submerged. The Environment Agency warns that flooding is likely to continue, particularly in slower-flowing rivers like the Severn and Ouse, with impacts expected to be less severe than earlier this week.

Commuters should check for disruptions as rail and road services have been significantly impacted, with several train routes canceled. Travelers are advised to avoid areas prone to flooding and stay updated on the latest weather and flood warnings.

ALSO READ: NCRTC Introduces RRTS Connect App For Easier Travel Between Delhi And Meerut

Filed under

flood alerts UK severe weather Britain Storm Bert travel safety storm
Advertisement

Also Read

Ex-US Telecom Employee Sentenced To Prison For Leaking Sensitive Information To China

Ex-US Telecom Employee Sentenced To Prison For Leaking Sensitive Information To China

Heavy Rainfall ‘Red Alert’ In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, CM Stalin Calls For A ‘High-Level’ Meet

Heavy Rainfall ‘Red Alert’ In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, CM Stalin Calls For A ‘High-Level’...

Winter Joint Pain Alert: Causes, Warning Signs, And Preventive Care

Winter Joint Pain Alert: Causes, Warning Signs, And Preventive Care

Bengaluru Crime: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Stays With Her Decomposing Body For 24 Hours

Bengaluru Crime: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Stays With Her Decomposing Body For 24 Hours

Pakistan: Kidnapping of 10-Year-Old Triggers Protests, Brings Balochistan To A Standstill

Pakistan: Kidnapping of 10-Year-Old Triggers Protests, Brings Balochistan To A Standstill

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal In 2016- What Happened?

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal

Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox