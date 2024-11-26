Flood Fury Across Britain: What Travellers Need To Know To Stay Safe Amid Storm Bert’s Fury

Storm Bert floods parts of Britain, causing deaths and travel chaos. 130+ flood alerts remain in effect. Stay updated and safe during this severe weather.

Britain remains on high alert following the impact of Storm Bert, the second major storm of the season. The storm, which brought heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 80 mph, has led to widespread flooding across parts of England, Wales, and Scotland.

More than 130 flood alerts remain in effect, with some regions facing severe flood warnings, including the River Nene in Northampton.

As much as 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) of rain fell in some areas, causing rivers to overflow and roads to become submerged. The Environment Agency warns that flooding is likely to continue, particularly in slower-flowing rivers like the Severn and Ouse, with impacts expected to be less severe than earlier this week.

Commuters should check for disruptions as rail and road services have been significantly impacted, with several train routes canceled. Travelers are advised to avoid areas prone to flooding and stay updated on the latest weather and flood warnings.

