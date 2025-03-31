The portal will provide access to 30 years of historical data, along with real-time analytics. This will allow users to identify emerging economic patterns, track progress, and formulate evidence-based policies for sustainable development.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Introduce Data Repository Portal For Social And Economic Insights On Tuesday

NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), has developed a portal which is a comprehensive repository of data on social, economic and fiscal parameters, research reports, papers, and expert commentary on State Finances for a period of about 30 years (1990-91 to 2022-23).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the “NITI NCAER States Economic Forum” portal on Tuesday here in the national capital. The portal has four main components: State Reports – summarising the macro and fiscal landscape of 28 Indian States, structured around indicators on demography, economic structure, socio-economic and fiscal indicators.

FM Sitharaman to Launch Comprehensive Data Repository Portal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to launch a new data repository portal aimed at providing direct access to extensive economic, fiscal, and demographic data. The portal will serve as a central hub for policymakers, researchers, and analysts, offering structured insights into India’s economic landscape.

Key Features of the Data Repository

The portal will categorize data across five key verticals:

Demography

Economic Structure

Fiscal Data

Health and Education

State Fiscal and Economic Dashboard

Users will be able to access raw data, graphical representations of economic trends, and additional insights through summary tables.

State Fiscal and Economic Dashboard

The dashboard will provide a visual representation of key economic indicators, allowing users to track economic variables over time. It will offer quick access to essential data and comparative analyses, helping states benchmark their performance against national figures.

Research and Commentary Section

A dedicated research section will feature extensive studies on state finances, fiscal policy, and financial management at both the state and national levels. This will help researchers and policymakers engage in informed discussions based on consolidated data.

Aiding Policy and Decision-Making

By offering a user-friendly and comprehensive database, the portal will assist in understanding macroeconomic, fiscal, demographic, and socio-economic trends. It aims to streamline access to sectoral data, eliminating the need to gather information from multiple sources.

30 Years of Data and Real-Time Analytics

The portal will provide access to 30 years of historical data, along with real-time analytics. This will allow users to identify emerging economic patterns, track progress, and formulate evidence-based policies for sustainable development.

With its extensive features and easy accessibility, the new data repository is expected to become an essential tool for economic analysis, research, and policy formulation in India.

(With Inputs From ANI)

