Former AAP Leader Ashok Tanwar Joins BJP, Citing Discontent with AAP-Congress Partnership

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Tanwar officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Delhi, accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. This move comes just days after Tanwar resigned from the AAP, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s partnership with the Congress under the I.N.D.I.A setup.

Expressing his discontent in a resignation letter addressed to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Tanwar highlighted his concerns about the AAP’s alignment with the Indian National Congress. He stated, “In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won’t allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from Primary Membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Tanwar, who had previously resigned from the Congress in 2019 and joined the AAP in 2022, emphasized his commitment to the principles of the Constitution and his unwavering focus on serving the people. “As a responsible citizen of this country and having been in active politics since my student days, I have always believed in the Constitution, the Country, and the People first. I will continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, our beloved country Bharat, and its People,” he added.

The former Lok Sabha MP had a brief stint with the Trinamool Congress before making the decision to join the BJP. His move underscores the evolving political landscape and the dynamics of alliances and partnerships among key political players in the country.

The backdrop of Tanwar’s resignation also involves the joint contestation plans between the Congress and AAP for the Chandigarh Mayor elections. While AAP was set to contest for the Mayor seat, the Congress was eyeing the position of Senior Deputy Mayor. However, the mayoral elections, scheduled for Thursday, were postponed, citing the “ill health” of the designated presiding officer. This unexpected delay prompted protests from both the Congress and the AAP, who had formed an alliance for the mayoral elections.

As Ashok Tanwar joins the BJP, it remains to be seen how his presence will impact Haryana politics and the broader political landscape in the coming months.