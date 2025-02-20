Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Top News»
  • France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House Visit

France's Macron To Urge Trump To Not 'Be Weak' Against Putin On His White House Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that he intends to deliver a firm message to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House Visit

French President Macron made it clear that he intends to deliver a firm message to Donald Trump regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin.


French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that he intends to deliver a firm message to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Macron, who is scheduled to visit the White House next week, emphasized the importance of taking a strong stance against the Russian president.

Speaking during a social media interaction with the French public on Thursday, Macron stated his position unequivocally. “I’m going to tell him: ‘You can’t be weak with President Putin. That’s not who you are, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest,’” Macron said.

Macron’s Concerns About Russia

Macron has been vocal about his concerns regarding Russia’s influence in global affairs. Over the years, France has maintained a complicated relationship with Russia, balancing diplomacy with firm stances on critical international issues. The French president has consistently urged Western leaders to stand strong in the face of Moscow’s policies.

With tensions between Western nations and Russia persisting due to geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, and allegations of election interference, Macron’s upcoming discussions with Trump are expected to touch on these pressing issues.

Trump’s Approach to Putin Under Scrutiny

Macron’s remarks highlight the ongoing debate over Trump’s approach to Putin. Throughout his presidency, Trump has faced criticism from both U.S. and international leaders for his seemingly conciliatory stance toward Russia. While his administration has imposed sanctions on Russia, Trump’s personal rhetoric about Putin has often appeared more lenient compared to his predecessors.

Macron’s message suggests that he sees an opportunity to encourage Trump to adopt a tougher position. By appealing to Trump’s reputation for assertiveness and strength, Macron may be trying to influence future U.S. policy on Russia.

A Key Diplomatic Meeting

Macron’s visit to Washington is expected to focus on a range of important topics, including NATO, trade relations, and international security. However, Russia’s role in global affairs is likely to be a central point of discussion.

This visit will provide a platform for Macron and Trump to address differences and find common ground on handling Russia. Given their contrasting leadership styles, the meeting could be a defining moment for diplomatic relations between the U.S. and France.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

donald trump emmanuel macron France putin

