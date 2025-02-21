Data reveals a big drop in financial assistance from USAID to the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Compared to nearly $204 million allocated during the UPA regime, this funding has plummeted to $1.5 million during the NDA era. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP sources say that this shift highlights how the Modi government has reduced foreign intervention in policy matters, claiming that USAID strongly aligned with the Congress-led UPA government in the past. “This drop showcases how the Modi administration has successfully limited foreign influences on India’s internal policies,” said a BJP leader.

Rise In USAID Funds For Non- Government Entities



While direct funding to the Indian government has decreased, USAID’s financial support for non-government entities including NGOs and civil society groups, has seen a rise. The data indicates that this funding surged to $2,579 million under Modi’s tenure, compared to $2,114 million during the UPA years. BJP leaders argue that this shift points to an attempt to support forums that, in their view, promote an “anti-India” or “anti-national” agenda.

BJP Links USAID Funding To Political Timelines

Analysis suggests that USAID funding tends to peak during politically sensitive periods, specifically when the NDA is in power. During the early 2000s, funding increased from $121 million in 2001 to $154 million in 2002. A similar trend was observed between 2020 and 2022, with funding rising from $83 million to $228 million, just two years before India’s 2024 general elections.

BJP leaders claim this pattern reflects foreign efforts to influence Indian policies and political discourse. They argue that increased financial support for NGOs and civil society groups aligns with anti-government protests, media coverage, and opposition-led political movements. The party suggests that the funding coincided with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and his repetitive assertions that Indian democracy is under threat. “The alignment between USAID funding patterns and the Congress-led opposition narrative raises questions about external influence in shaping India’s political climate,” said a BJP spokesperson.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in on the issue, questioning the Biden administration’s decision to allocate $21 million to India. “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? Looks like they were trying to get someone else elected,” Trump remarked, suggesting that such financial assistance could be an attempt to sway electoral outcomes.

