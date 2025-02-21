Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Top News»
  • Funding Shift: USAID Slashes Govt Funds, Boosts NGO Support in India, Data Reveals

Funding Shift: USAID Slashes Govt Funds, Boosts NGO Support in India, Data Reveals

USAID funding to the Indian government dropped under PM Modi, while financial support for NGOs saw a rise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Funding Shift: USAID Slashes Govt Funds, Boosts NGO Support in India, Data Reveals

Funding Shift


Data reveals a big drop in financial assistance from USAID to the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Compared to nearly $204 million allocated during the UPA regime, this funding has plummeted to $1.5 million during the NDA era.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP sources say that this shift highlights how the Modi government has reduced foreign intervention in policy matters, claiming that USAID strongly aligned with the Congress-led UPA government in the past. “This drop showcases how the Modi administration has successfully limited foreign influences on India’s internal policies,” said a BJP leader.

Rise In USAID Funds For Non- Government Entities

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While direct funding to the Indian government has decreased, USAID’s financial support for non-government entities including NGOs and civil society groups, has seen a rise. The data indicates that this funding surged to $2,579 million under Modi’s tenure, compared to $2,114 million during the UPA years. BJP leaders argue that this shift points to an attempt to support forums that, in their view, promote an “anti-India” or “anti-national” agenda.

BJP Links USAID Funding To Political Timelines

Analysis suggests that USAID funding tends to peak during politically sensitive periods, specifically when the NDA is in power.  During the early 2000s, funding increased from $121 million in 2001 to $154 million in 2002. A similar trend was observed between 2020 and 2022, with funding rising from $83 million to $228 million, just two years before India’s 2024 general elections.

BJP leaders claim this pattern reflects foreign efforts to influence Indian policies and political discourse. They argue that increased financial support for NGOs and civil society groups aligns with anti-government protests, media coverage, and opposition-led political movements. The party suggests that the funding coincided with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and his repetitive assertions that Indian democracy is under threat. “The alignment between USAID funding patterns and the Congress-led opposition narrative raises questions about external influence in shaping India’s political climate,” said a BJP spokesperson.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in on the issue, questioning the Biden administration’s decision to allocate $21 million to India. “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? Looks like they were trying to get someone else elected,” Trump remarked, suggesting that such financial assistance could be an attempt to sway electoral outcomes.

Also Watch: Pope Francis’ Condition ‘Slightly Improving’ After Pneumonia Diagnosis, Vatican Says

Filed under

donald trump PM Modi USAID

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The ED Raid His House In Punjab Now?

Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The...

Supreme Court Recalls Order In Abbas Ansari Case, Asks Police If Any Probe Pending Against Him

Supreme Court Recalls Order In Abbas Ansari Case, Asks Police If Any Probe Pending Against...

Podcaster’s ‘Wanna Come On My Podcast?’ Cold Email Lands Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella As Guest

Podcaster’s ‘Wanna Come On My Podcast?’ Cold Email Lands Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella As Guest

Outrage In Bihar After Class 10th Student Shot Dead Over Cheating Disagreement

Outrage In Bihar After Class 10th Student Shot Dead Over Cheating Disagreement

Historic Win For Kerala: Helmet Intervenes As Team Marches Into First Ranji Trophy Final

Historic Win For Kerala: Helmet Intervenes As Team Marches Into First Ranji Trophy Final

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox