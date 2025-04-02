Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

As the debate continues, the outcome will depend on the majority support in the House, making the discussions a critical moment for both the BJP and the opposition.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will open the party’s argument during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill, tabled by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday, has sparked fierce opposition, particularly from the Congress party. The opposition has been vocal in its criticism, calling the bill “unconstitutional” and accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to “strip Muslims of their rights.”

Gogoi’s Criticism of the Government’s Approach

Gogoi raised concerns over the process through which the bill was brought to Parliament. He claimed that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had failed to conduct a clause-by-clause discussion of the bill. According to him, this lack of scrutiny indicated that the government was not interested in thoroughly evaluating the bill’s provisions.

“The JPC did not hold the necessary clause-by-clause deliberations. From the very beginning, the government’s intent has been to introduce a law that is unconstitutional, anti-minority, and disruptive to national harmony,” Gogoi stated during the discussion. His remarks reflect the party’s stance that the bill undermines constitutional values and minority rights.

Focus on Constitutional and Minority Rights

Gogoi further accused the BJP of pushing a law that could harm the rights of Muslim citizens. He emphasized that such a move would exacerbate tensions in the country and weaken the foundations of unity and diversity. The Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, has been a point of contention due to its perceived impact on the administration of Waqf properties. The Congress believes that the bill could lead to greater centralization and potential misuse of power over Waqf assets, threatening the rights of Muslims to manage their religious endowments.

Opposition Pushback

The Congress party is not alone in its opposition. Other political parties and social groups have also expressed concerns about the bill, citing the lack of proper consultations and its potential impact on minority communities. The debate over the bill is expected to be intense, with both sides accusing each other of misrepresenting the law’s intent.

As the debate continues, the outcome will depend on the majority support in the House, making the discussions a critical moment for both the BJP and the opposition.

