Gigi Hadid Seals The Deal With A Kiss—Goes Instagram Official With Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognized faces in fashion. Born in 1995, she began modeling as a child and has since walked for top designers like Versace, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs.

Gigi Hadid decided to mark her 30th year with more than just cake and confetti—she went full Insta-official with Bradley Cooper. The supermodel posted a photo on Instagram of the two locking lips during her star-studded birthday bash. The picture, tucked sweetly into a carousel of moments from the night, came with a heartfelt caption: “I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low—for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me…” She thanked fans for their support and declared she’s ready to embrace a new decade with love and gratitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Birthday Bash Fit For The Supermodel, Hadid

Hadid threw her milestone birthday party on April 25 at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. The guest list looked like it came from a Vogue cover shoot. Friends and family gathered, including her famous sister Bella Hadid, her parents, and Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway and Will Arnett. The atmosphere buzzed with energy, champagne, and flashbulbs. Hadid danced the night away, made speeches, and yes—kissed her man in front of everyone. The party sealed the deal: Hadid’s life at 30 looks a lot like a rom-com, just with better lighting and designer gowns.

Gigi Hadid Breaks Her Silence On “Very Romantic” Relationship

While the kiss was worth a thousand words, Hadid added a few more in a recent interview. She described her relationship with Cooper as “very romantic and happy,” adding that knowing what you want—and deserve—is essential in love. She said she values being with someone on the same page emotionally and mentally. The pair began dating in 2023, sending the internet into a frenzy with their surprise coupling. Since then, they’ve been spotted dining, strolling, and smiling their way through paparazzi lenses. The kiss was the only thing missing—until Hadid decided to make it public.

Gigi Hadid: Catwalk Royalty and Cool-Girl Icon

For those who just arrived from another galaxy: Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognized faces in fashion. Born in 1995, she began modeling as a child and has since walked for top designers like Versace, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs. With magazine covers, brand campaigns, and a few runway mic drops under her belt, she’s also a mom, businesswoman, and now—Bradley Cooper’s official Instagram partner. From the runway to romance, Hadid continues to turn heads. And if her 30th birthday post is anything to go by, the next decade might just be her most fabulous one yet.

Also Read: CWC Calls For Immediate Caste Census And Reservation In Private Institutions