Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Gigi Hadid Seals The Deal With A Kiss—Goes Instagram Official With Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid Seals The Deal With A Kiss—Goes Instagram Official With Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognized faces in fashion. Born in 1995, she began modeling as a child and has since walked for top designers like Versace, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs.

Gigi Hadid Seals The Deal With A Kiss—Goes Instagram Official With Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid Seals The Deal With A Kiss—Goes Instagram Official With Bradley Cooper


Gigi Hadid decided to mark her 30th year with more than just cake and confetti—she went full Insta-official with Bradley Cooper. The supermodel posted a photo on Instagram of the two locking lips during her star-studded birthday bash. The picture, tucked sweetly into a carousel of moments from the night, came with a heartfelt caption: “I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low—for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me…” She thanked fans for their support and declared she’s ready to embrace a new decade with love and gratitude.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Birthday Bash Fit For The Supermodel, Hadid

Hadid threw her milestone birthday party on April 25 at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. The guest list looked like it came from a Vogue cover shoot. Friends and family gathered, including her famous sister Bella Hadid, her parents, and Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway and Will Arnett. The atmosphere buzzed with energy, champagne, and flashbulbs. Hadid danced the night away, made speeches, and yes—kissed her man in front of everyone. The party sealed the deal: Hadid’s life at 30 looks a lot like a rom-com, just with better lighting and designer gowns.

Gigi Hadid Breaks Her Silence On “Very Romantic” Relationship

While the kiss was worth a thousand words, Hadid added a few more in a recent interview. She described her relationship with Cooper as “very romantic and happy,” adding that knowing what you want—and deserve—is essential in love. She said she values being with someone on the same page emotionally and mentally. The pair began dating in 2023, sending the internet into a frenzy with their surprise coupling. Since then, they’ve been spotted dining, strolling, and smiling their way through paparazzi lenses. The kiss was the only thing missing—until Hadid decided to make it public.

Gigi Hadid: Catwalk Royalty and Cool-Girl Icon

For those who just arrived from another galaxy: Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognized faces in fashion. Born in 1995, she began modeling as a child and has since walked for top designers like Versace, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs. With magazine covers, brand campaigns, and a few runway mic drops under her belt, she’s also a mom, businesswoman, and now—Bradley Cooper’s official Instagram partner. From the runway to romance, Hadid continues to turn heads. And if her 30th birthday post is anything to go by, the next decade might just be her most fabulous one yet.

Also Read: CWC Calls For Immediate Caste Census And Reservation In Private Institutions

Filed under

Bradley Cooper Gigi Hadid

After 60 Years, Warren Bu

After 60 Years, Warren Buffett Finally Clocks Out — Abel Steps Into The Spotlight
Gigi Hadid Seals The Deal

Gigi Hadid Seals The Deal With A Kiss—Goes Instagram Official With Bradley Cooper
newsx

PM Modi Congratulates Singapore’s Lawrence Wong On Election Victory
A tragic accident at the

4-Year-Old Among Two Dead In Phillipines Airport Crash
newsx

CWC Calls For Immediate Caste Census And Reservation In Private Institutions
newsx

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

After 60 Years, Warren Buffett Finally Clocks Out — Abel Steps Into The Spotlight

After 60 Years, Warren Buffett Finally Clocks Out — Abel Steps Into The Spotlight

PM Modi Congratulates Singapore’s Lawrence Wong On Election Victory

PM Modi Congratulates Singapore’s Lawrence Wong On Election Victory

4-Year-Old Among Two Dead In Phillipines Airport Crash

4-Year-Old Among Two Dead In Phillipines Airport Crash

CWC Calls For Immediate Caste Census And Reservation In Private Institutions

CWC Calls For Immediate Caste Census And Reservation In Private Institutions

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media