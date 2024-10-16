Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Good News For Farmers: Central Government Increases MSP For Rabi Crops for 2025-26!

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for the Marketing Season 2025-26.

Good News For Farmers: Central Government Increases MSP For Rabi Crops for 2025-26!

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for the Marketing Season 2025-26.

Government has increased the MSP of Rabi Crops to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for Rapeseed & Mustard at Rs 300 per quintal followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 275 per quintal.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting held today.

For gram, wheat, safflower and barley, there is an increase of Rs 210 per quintal, Rs150 per quintal, Rs140 per quintal and Rs130 per quintal respectively.

The increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production.

The expected margin over all-India weighted average cost of production is 105 percent for wheat, followed by 98 percent for rapeseed & mustard; 89 per cent for lentil; 60 per cent for gram; 60 percent for barley; and 50 percent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Highlights Potential for Job Creation in Gaming Industry

Filed under

central government Farmers good news India Minimum Support Prices (MSP) Rabi Crops
Advertisement

Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Up 36pc To 3,214 Units In April-September

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Up 36pc To 3,214 Units In April-September

Tata Group to Generate 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs Over the Next Five Years Across Key Sectors

Tata Group to Generate 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs Over the Next Five Years Across Key Sectors

India Signs $4 Billion Deal with US for 31 Predator Drones: To Strengthen Military Capability Against China

India Signs $4 Billion Deal with US for 31 Predator Drones: To Strengthen Military Capability...

S. Jaishankar Outlines 8 Key Indian Takeaways At ‘Productive’ SCO Summit In Pakistan

S. Jaishankar Outlines 8 Key Indian Takeaways At ‘Productive’ SCO Summit In Pakistan

‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision After Becoming CM Of J&K

‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision...

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox