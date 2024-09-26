Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi: A Champion’s Journey & Future Aspirations

Vidit Gujrathi's story is not just about personal achievements; it's a testament to the potential of Indian chess on the global stage. With his inspiring words, he encourages the next generation to embrace the game and pursue their dreams with dedication and joy. (Read more below)

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Indian chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi shared insights into his remarkable journey in the world of chess and the recent triumph of the Indian team at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, where they clinched gold medals in both the open and women’s sections.

Vidit, who became a Grandmaster in January 2013, noted the culmination of years of dedication and hard work that led to their successful performance at the Olympiad. “It all comes together at that moment,” he explained, reflecting on the intense competition. “After the first few moves, I completely got comfortable in the game. It was a high-stakes match, but as a team, we handled it well and secured the victory.”

When asked about the team’s confidence leading into the tournament, Vidit expressed optimism. “We were one of the favorites, and with a young team in good form, there was a lot of expectation. However, you can never be sure; performance on the given day is crucial.” He described how the team built momentum, noting that their early wins helped establish a sense of belief that they could achieve gold.

Vidit shared that the turning point came when they won their first four matches. “After that, we felt like gold was within reach, and we never let go. We kept winning convincingly, which boosted our confidence significantly.” His insights highlight the importance of teamwork and resilience in competitive sports.

The achievement is historic, marking a significant milestone for Indian chess. Vidit proudly stated, “Now that we are world number one, the perception of our players will change. Each player will be expected to perform at their peak, and I believe this will encourage more individuals to take up the sport.”

The conversation also touched on a memorable meeting Vidit had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It was amazing that he took time from his busy schedule to meet us,” he recalled. “It shows his appreciation for those excelling in sports. I believe that when young kids see our success, they will be inspired to pursue their passions.” The discussion with the Prime Minister included topics about mentoring in chess, providing valuable insights for the future of the game.

As an accomplished player, Vidit offered advice to aspiring chess enthusiasts: “If you’re young and starting out, do it as a hobby first. If you have the passion, pursue it. There are ample opportunities now, and respect for the sport is growing. But above all, have fun while playing.” He emphasized taking things step by step and enjoying the journey.

Vidit Gujrathi’s story is not just about personal achievements; it’s a testament to the potential of Indian chess on the global stage. With his inspiring words, he encourages the next generation to embrace the game and pursue their dreams with dedication and joy. As he continues his journey, the chess world watches with anticipation, eager to see how this young Grandmaster will shape the future of the sport.

