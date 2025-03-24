Guwahati To Host The Test Match Against South Africa This November For The First Time Ever!

Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Guwahati will host the home Test match against South Africa in November this year, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Monday. As part of the upcoming home season, Team India will lock horns with the West Indies in October, in a two-match Test series. Following this, the Rohit […]

The ACA Stadium in Guwahati (X)


Guwahati will host the home Test match against South Africa in November this year, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Monday.

As part of the upcoming home season, Team India will lock horns with the West Indies in October, in a two-match Test series. Following this, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play a multi-format series against South Africa, where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Both Test series will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

“The venues have been finalised for the upcoming two test series involving West Indies and South Africa. Both these teams are travelling to India this year from September to November. We have finalised the venues for the test series against West Indies and South Africa. This is very crucial from the point of view of the Northeast,” Devajit Saikia told media.

“Guwahati has been finalised as one of the venues for hosting the 2nd Test between India and South Africa starting from November 22-26. This will be the 1st time a test match will be hosted in any state of northeastern India, Guwahati ACA stadium is the host,” he added.

Futher, the BCCI Secretary stated that Guwahati will also host the matches in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, which is been hosted by India in the month of September.

“We have also decided to fix the venues for hosting the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup starting from September 24 to November 2. Guwahati is finalised as one of the five venues in India. We are going to host at least five matches in Guwahati. That will be a landmark occasion for Assam because still today, there are no World Cup matches hosted in northeastern India, including Assam,” Saikia added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

