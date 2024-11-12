Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Toussaint-Louverture International Airport—a lifeline for the people of Haiti—is now under threat, reflecting the broader instability gripping the nation.

A Spirit Airlines flight was struck by bullets while landing in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, amid the escalating violence fueled by gangs. The attack has forced authorities to shut down Haiti’s main airport, marking a dangerous new chapter in the nation’s ongoing gang violence crisis.

Flight Diverted to Dominican Republic, One Flight Attendant Injured

The flight, originating from Fort Lauderdale, was diverted to the Dominican Republic on Monday after gunfire hit the aircraft as it approached Toussaint-Louverture International Airport. According to Spirit Airlines, one flight attendant sustained minor injuries, but no passengers were harmed.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines confirmed that “evidence of damage consistent with gunfire” was found on the plane following its safe landing. The airline also announced it would suspend all flights to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien until further evaluation. American Airlines and JetBlue followed suit, halting operations to Haiti due to rising civil unrest.

US Embassy Confirms Airport Shutdown Amid Gang Violence

In response to the escalating violence, the US Embassy in Haiti confirmed that operations at Toussaint-Louverture International Airport had been suspended. The closure was the result of gang-led efforts to block transportation routes into and out of Port-au-Prince, which may include armed violence and widespread disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that two additional US-bound flights were diverted as a precaution, underscoring the growing instability in the region.

Haiti’s Escalating Violence: A Nation in Crisis

This incident highlights the dire situation facing Haiti, which has been plagued by violent gang control over much of the country. According to the United Nations, more than 4,900 people have been killed in Haiti this year alone, with over 700,000 people displaced. More than half of the population, around 5.4 million people, are now facing hunger due to the gangs’ grip on the nation.

Haiti’s political leadership is in turmoil as well, with Prime Minister Garry Conille recently ousted after just six months in office. The political chaos has led to a failure to curb violence or organize long-overdue elections, leaving the country without a stable government.

Impact on Migration and International Relations

The ongoing crisis in Haiti is also fueling a massive migration crisis. An estimated 1.1 million people of Haitian descent live in the United States, with nearly half residing in Florida. As the violence continues to worsen, the airport in Port-au-Prince plays a critical role in facilitating both migration and humanitarian aid.

Flights to Haiti typically cost around $400 round trip on multiple carriers, but with the current unrest, it remains uncertain how long this vital travel route will remain open.

International Response: Multinational Force Mobilized

In response to the growing crisis, the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Force arrived in Haiti in June to help stabilize the country. The force has pledged to continue securing critical government infrastructure and supporting the Haiti National Police in their battle against the gangs.

Despite these efforts, the security situation remains precarious, and the Toussaint-Louverture International Airport—a lifeline for the people of Haiti—is now under threat, reflecting the broader instability gripping the nation.

(INPUTS FROM BLOOMBERG)

MUST READ: Oil Prices Fell On Chinese Stimulus Disappointment, Supply Outlook