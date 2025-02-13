Hamas To Release Three More Hostages, Easing Tensions Over Gaza Truce

Hamas has announced its decision to release three more Israeli hostages, a move that has alleviated concerns over the continuation of the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas has announced its decision to release three more Israeli hostages, a move that has alleviated concerns over the continuation of the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The announcement came after weeks of disputes over alleged violations of the truce by both sides. The latest release is seen as a crucial step in maintaining the ceasefire, although uncertainties remain about its long-term stability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier in the week, Hamas had threatened to delay the release of the next batch of captives, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the truce. The militant group specifically cited Israel’s failure to meet demands for providing tents, shelters, and other essential supplies to Gaza, which it claimed violated the ceasefire agreements. This escalation raised doubts about the potential collapse of the truce, further complicating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

US and Israel’s Position on Hostage Releases

Israel, with the backing of US President Donald Trump, has made it clear that it will resume military action if Hamas fails to release the hostages as agreed. Despite this, Israel has expressed willingness to allow the truce to continue as long as Hamas upholds its commitments. Tensions between the two sides, however, persist, with recent reports claiming that a rocket had been fired from Gaza, which Israel’s military later struck in retaliation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To prevent the breakdown of the ceasefire, Hamas has been in talks with Egyptian officials and Qatar’s Prime Minister to resolve the dispute. Egypt and Qatar have played a pivotal role in mediating the conflict and facilitating the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect in January after more than 15 months of war. The two countries have pledged to ensure that all necessary aid, including shelters, medical supplies, and fuel, are delivered to Gaza to ease the suffering of the people.

Rocket Fire from Gaza Raises Concerns

Despite the ceasefire holding, a rocket launched from Gaza on Thursday marked the first such incident since the agreement took effect. The Israeli military responded swiftly, targeting the rocket launcher that fired the projectile. While Israel has maintained that it will retaliate if its security is threatened, this isolated incident has cast a shadow over the ceasefire’s future, leaving questions about its durability.

As the ceasefire enters a critical phase, uncertainties loom. The first phase of the truce is set to conclude in early March, but substantial negotiations are still needed for the second phase, where Hamas is expected to release dozens of remaining hostages in exchange for a more lasting cessation of hostilities. However, with the continued involvement of US President Donald Trump and his controversial plan to resettle Palestinians outside Gaza, the truce faces significant challenges ahead.

Trump’s proposal to relocate around 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries has sparked widespread criticism from both Israeli allies and adversaries. Palestinian leaders, along with several Arab nations, have vehemently rejected the plan, deeming it an affront to their sovereignty and rights. Human rights organizations have warned that such a proposal could constitute a violation of international law.

International Backlash Against Trump’s Proposal

The plan has faced criticism on the global stage. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Trump’s actions, calling them a threat to global peace. Erdogan’s rare public rebuke of the former US president came in an interview where he expressed his disapproval of Trump’s approach toward the Palestinian people. Meanwhile, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, threatened military intervention if the plan proceeded.

Resumption of Fighting? Israeli Hardliners Push for Action

Within Israel, hardline factions are already advocating for a resumption of the war once the first phase of the truce ends. These groups are pushing for the implementation of Trump’s plan and the complete destruction of Hamas, a goal that many believe could escalate the conflict to catastrophic levels. Netanyahu’s government faces pressure from these hardliners, who demand decisive action against Hamas, despite the risks involved.

The Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The war that began on October 7, 2023, has left Gaza in ruins. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 48,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The Israeli offensive has displaced 90 percent of Gaza’s population, with many returning to find their homes destroyed or buried under rubble. Despite the ceasefire, the humanitarian situation remains dire, with widespread destruction and a lack of essential services.

The Hostage Crisis: An Unresolved Issue

As of now, 73 Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity, and with no guarantees about further releases, the future of these individuals remains uncertain. While some hostages have been freed through various agreements, many of the remaining captives, especially Israeli soldiers, are feared to be dead. The hostages serve as one of the few remaining bargaining chips Hamas has, making it unlikely that the group will agree to further releases without significant pressure.

The Path Ahead for Gaza and the Truce

The future of the ceasefire remains uncertain, with the next few weeks critical in determining whether it will hold. Hamas has made concessions by agreeing to release hostages, but challenges persist, especially with Trump’s controversial proposals and the demands of Israeli hardliners. As the situation continues to evolve, international mediation efforts will remain crucial in ensuring that peace, however fragile, is maintained in Gaza.

Read More : Bangladeshi Americans Protest In Washington DC Against Yunus Reign, Watch