Har Ghar Tiranga: Residents of Dharwad boycott campaign

The people of Garag village in Dharwad taluk will not take part in the celebrations when the tricolour wave atop homes on August 15, marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. They disagree with the decision to permit flags made of polyester and mill fabric, which led the Garag khadi unit, which is known for producing the tiranga, to halt operations.

The residents of Garag village feel proud every year as the khadi tricolour fluttered atop high masts on August 15 as the cloth manufactured in their village is been used to create Tiranga.

Chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai instructed officials to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration a success by aiming to raise the national flag on more than one crore households in the State.

Pune district will be hoisting 20 lakh Tiranga as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Monday.

Rao said, “The Divisional Commissionerate has planned to distribute 13 lakh flags to district Collectorates and Zilla Parishads in the division. “Of these, 10.96 lakh flags have already been sent”.

