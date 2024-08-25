Harsha Bhogle Criticizes IndiGo for Poor Treatment of Elderly Passengers

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his dissatisfaction with IndiGo’s handling of elderly passengers after an incident involving an elderly couple at the airport. According to Bhogle’s post, the couple, who had paid for front-row seats, were relocated to row 19 without any explanation, causing significant discomfort as the elderly man struggled to walk to the back of the plane. Bhogle’s post, shared on August 24, quickly went viral, amassing over 500,000 views and more than 6,600 likes.

Incident Details and Public Reaction

In his post, Bhogle criticized IndiGo for its lack of sensitivity, highlighting the inconvenience and stress caused to the elderly passengers. He noted that it was only after public outcry and intervention from the cabin crew that the couple’s original seats were restored. Bhogle urged IndiGo to improve its customer service and avoid institutionalizing such uncaring practices.

IndiGo responded by expressing regret for the incident, thanking Bhogle for bringing the issue to their attention, and assuring that the passengers were eventually moved to their original seats. The airline also mentioned that they had reached out to the affected customers to address the situation personally.

Reactions from the Public

The incident sparked a flurry of responses on social media. Some users criticized IndiGo for its service, with one user suggesting that passengers should consider other airlines like Air India or Vistara for better service. Another user, Ishwar Singh, attributed the poor treatment to IndiGo’s market monopoly, suggesting that increased competition could improve customer service in the domestic aviation sector. A third commenter emphasized that IndiGo has an opportunity to set a positive example in customer care.