Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Haryana Elections 2024: Security Tightened, Paramilitary Deployed

225 paramilitary companies and 60,000 security personnel have been deployed for the elections, said an official.

Haryana Elections 2024: Security Tightened, Paramilitary Deployed

The security has been tightened in Haryana ahead of the assembly election in Haryana, which is scheduled to happen on October 5. 225 paramilitary companies and 60,000 security personnel have been deployed for the elections, said an official.

According to DGP Haryana, 11,000 SPOs (Special Police Officers) are also stationed ahead of the elections. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said that the highest amount of money was recovered in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ambala in the state.

“Over 60 crore rupees have been recovered across Haryana. The Nuh area has been identified as highly sensitive. In Nuh, 13 paramilitary companies have been deployed,” Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said.

Recently, Haryana police seized 27,000 litres of liquor and uncovered a fake liquor factory as well.

DGP Kapoor further appealed to the public to vote in large numbers. “Democracy requires public cooperation,” he added.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.

Security Measures

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, announced that for the upcoming Assembly elections, state, district, and assembly control rooms have been set up to monitor webcasting at polling stations.

Agarwal, speaking during a video conference meeting from Chandigarh with Deputy Commissioners and District Election Officers, reviewed the election arrangements. He confirmed that the Election Commission of India will also oversee the process through webcasting.

Agarwal warned that polling agents will only be permitted to participate in authorised activities on polling day. Any involvement in prohibited activities will result in strict legal action. Detailed guidelines have been issued to ensure compliance, he added.

Agarwal stressed the importance of vigilance at checkpoints to prevent the transportation of illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and weapons during the election period. He called on district monitoring teams to intensify their efforts.

The Chief Electoral Officer instructed that before polling, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) must be securely stored in strong rooms until they are transferred to polling booths. After voting, the EVMs should be transported with adequate security measures. Vehicles carrying EVMs must not stop during transit and should be equipped with GPS for security purposes.

(Inputs from ANI)

