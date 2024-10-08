Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Haryana Elections: Independent Candidates, Savitri Jindal, Chitra Sarwara Leads in Key Constituencies

Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and an independent candidate, has maintained a strong lead with a margin of nearly 8460 votes.

Haryana Elections: Independent Candidates, Savitri Jindal, Chitra Sarwara Leads in Key Constituencies

Several independent candidates are emerging as frontrunners in key constituencies in the ongoing Haryana Assembly elections. As of Tuesday morning, independent candidates have captured significant leads over both prominent BJP and Congress candidates in areas like Hisar, Ambala Cantt, and Bahadurgarh.

Savitri Jindal Leads in Hisar

One of the most notable races is in Hisar, where Savitri Jindal, India’s richest woman and an independent candidate, has maintained a strong lead with a margin of nearly 8460 votes. The Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara is currently trailing behind her, while BJP’s Dr. Kamal Gupta, who has held the seat since 2014, is in third place. Jindal’s lead signals her continuing influence in Hisar, a seat she represented from 2005 to 2013.

Chitra Sarwara Leads Ambala Cantt

Ambala Cantt, another high-profile constituency, sees independent candidate Chitra Sarwara leading over Anil Vij, the current Haryana Home Minister and a six-time BJP MLA. Sarwara was expelled from Congress for “anti-party” activities prior to the election and has since managed to establish a lead of around 700 votes.

Rajesh Joon Ahead in Bahadurgarh

In Bahadurgarh, independent candidate Rajesh Joon is also performing well, though he trails Rajinder Singh Joon from the Congress Party. However, his strong showing underscores the shifting voter sentiment in Haryana, where independents are playing a major role.

Other Key Constituencies

In Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh, another independent, holds a steady lead. Similarly, Devender Kadyan is performing well in Ganaur, further emphasizing the surprising strength of independent candidates across the state.

Counting began early Tuesday morning and is expected to continue throughout the day, with results anticipated by the evening.

ALSO READ: ‘Is BJP trying to build pressure?’: Congress Raises Concerns Over Slow Update of Election Results in Haryana

Filed under

2024 Haryana elections Haryana Elections savitri jindal

Also Read

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox