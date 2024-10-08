Haryana Elections: Independent Candidates, Savitri Jindal, Chitra Sarwara Leads in Key Constituencies

Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and an independent candidate, has maintained a strong lead with a margin of nearly 8460 votes.

Several independent candidates are emerging as frontrunners in key constituencies in the ongoing Haryana Assembly elections. As of Tuesday morning, independent candidates have captured significant leads over both prominent BJP and Congress candidates in areas like Hisar, Ambala Cantt, and Bahadurgarh.

Savitri Jindal Leads in Hisar

One of the most notable races is in Hisar, where Savitri Jindal, India’s richest woman and an independent candidate, has maintained a strong lead with a margin of nearly 8460 votes. The Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara is currently trailing behind her, while BJP’s Dr. Kamal Gupta, who has held the seat since 2014, is in third place. Jindal’s lead signals her continuing influence in Hisar, a seat she represented from 2005 to 2013.

Chitra Sarwara Leads Ambala Cantt

Ambala Cantt, another high-profile constituency, sees independent candidate Chitra Sarwara leading over Anil Vij, the current Haryana Home Minister and a six-time BJP MLA. Sarwara was expelled from Congress for “anti-party” activities prior to the election and has since managed to establish a lead of around 700 votes.

Rajesh Joon Ahead in Bahadurgarh

In Bahadurgarh, independent candidate Rajesh Joon is also performing well, though he trails Rajinder Singh Joon from the Congress Party. However, his strong showing underscores the shifting voter sentiment in Haryana, where independents are playing a major role.

Other Key Constituencies

In Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh, another independent, holds a steady lead. Similarly, Devender Kadyan is performing well in Ganaur, further emphasizing the surprising strength of independent candidates across the state.

Counting began early Tuesday morning and is expected to continue throughout the day, with results anticipated by the evening.

