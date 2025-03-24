Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  Hazarika Accuses Huda: Assault Allegations Shake Up Assam Legislature

Hazarika Accuses Huda: Assault Allegations Shake Up Assam Legislature

They were protesting against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi for allegedly attempting to attack opposition legislators and using abusive language inside the State assembly during a heated debate in the House on March 21.

Hazarika Accuses Huda: Assault Allegations Shake Up Assam Legislature

Hazarika Accuses Huda: Assault Allegations Shake Up Assam Legislature. (ANI)


Hazarika Accuses Huda: Following protests by Congress and AIUDF against BJP MLA, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of physically assaulting Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin.

Pijush Hazarika has called the attack on Numal Momin, a direct insult to the Assembly and the Constitution.

Taking to social media X, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika wrote, “Congress MLA Nurul Huda physically assaulting the Hon’ble Deputy Speaker, ALA, Dr. @DrNumal is not only a condemnable act, it is also a direct insult to the Assembly and the Constitution.”

He further added, ‘The Assam Legislative Assembly is a sacred place of democracy, where such unconstitutional behaviour is completely unacceptable. Such actions go against the true values of Assam and Bharat. Shame!”

Earlier, Legislators of opposition parties in Assam, the Congress and the AIUDF on Monday staged a protest in the premises of the Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

They were protesting against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi for allegedly attempting to attack opposition legislators and using abusive language inside the State assembly during a heated debate in the House on March 21.

The opposition legislators also criticised the role of the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and demanded the Speaker take action against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Speaking to ANI, LoP of Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia said, “This protest is against the Friday incident in the Assam Assembly when the ruling party MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi came rushing to assault opposition MLAs. This is an unprecedented incident in Assam and they demanded action against the MLA. Rupjyoti also further said that he would be ten times more aggressive if anyone interrupted his speech. An interruption in the speech is normal but trying to assault someone, is a first-time incident. We are protesting and demanding action against the MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.”

The Congress legislators had staged a protest by wearing black shirts while the AIUDF legislators staged a protest with some bamboo structures.

The AIUDF legislators also attempted to bring some bamboo structures inside the Assembly but they were prevented by security personnel.

In all this chaos, the Speaker of the Assam assembly Biswajit Daimary also adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Guwahati To Host The Test Match Against South Africa This November For The First Time Ever!

 

