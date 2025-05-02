Hero MotoCorp Reports 42.76% Drop in April 2025 Sales, Cites Supply Chain Alignment And Maintenance

The launch occurred in partnership with Abans Auto and is supported by a growing sales and service network, which will cover over 500 customer touchpoints across the country by May 2025.

Hero MotoCorp recorded a 42.76 per cent decline in its total motorcycle and scooter sales in April 2025 compared to April 2024. Motorcycle sales fell from 496,542 units in April 2024 to 286,089 units in April 2025. Scooter sales also dropped significantly, from 37,043 units to 19,317 units. Domestic sales decreased by 43.79 per cent, from 513,296 units to 288,524 units. Exports also saw a dip, falling 16.79 per cent from 20,289 units to 16,882 units. Despite this decline, Hero MotoCorp achieved 5.05 lakh internal combustion engine (ICE) VAHAN registrations in April 2025, indicating continued strong retail performance and customer demand.

Maintenance Shutdown Impacts Production

The company temporarily closed its manufacturing plants in Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana from April 17 to April 19. Hero MotoCorp stated that it took this step “to facilitate supply chain alignment and conduct scheduled maintenance and infrastructure enhancements.” The company expects operations to normalize in May 2025.

VIDA Electric Scooters Show Positive Growth

VIDA, Hero’s electric mobility brand, maintained its upward trajectory with dispatches of 7,116 units of the VIDA V2 electric scooter in April. The brand also recorded 6,123 electric vehicle registrations on VAHAN. Hero MotoCorp noted that this represents a significant year-on-year increase, reinforcing VIDA’s growing footprint in the electric two-wheeler market.

Retail Market Share Increases Month-on-Month

Hero MotoCorp emphasized that, despite the dip in wholesale sales, it continues to experience a consistent month-on-month increase in its retail market share throughout 2025. The company credits its robust customer demand and steady retail performance for this trend.

New Product Launches and Global Expansion

Reinforcing its commitment to global expansion, Hero MotoCorp launched four new models—the Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, and HF Deluxe—in Sri Lanka. The launch occurred in partnership with Abans Auto and is supported by a growing sales and service network, which will cover over 500 customer touchpoints across the country by May 2025.

Brand Partnership with Professional Golfers

Hero MotoCorp also announced a three-year partnership with professional golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala. “This association reflects the company’s deeply rooted values of excellence, ambition, and perseverance, as well as its ongoing commitment to nurturing world-class sporting talent,” the company stated. Both athletes will carry the Hero logo on the international golf circuit.

