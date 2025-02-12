Hexaware Technologies IPO: A Golden Opportunity Or A Risky Bet?

The much-anticipated Hexaware Technologies IPO has drawn attention from investors, with several experts offering positive reviews. Here’s a breakdown of what the experts are saying and whether you should consider applying for the public issue.
Why Experts Recommend “Subscribe” to Hexaware Technologies IPO
Abhishek Pandya, a research analyst at StoxBox, assigns a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Hexaware Technologies IPO, based on compelling factors such as the company’s valuation. He notes that the issue is priced at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.1x on the upper price band, based on CY23 earnings. This valuation is relatively cheaper compared to its industry peers, making it an attractive investment option.
“Considering the above compelling factors, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for this issue,” says Pandya.
Strong Growth and Industry Partnerships: Anand Rathi’s Take
Anand Rathi, another prominent analyst, also gives the Hexaware Technologies IPO a ‘buy’ recommendation. Over the last decade, Hexaware Technologies has evolved, with a growing product portfolio, a diversified customer base, and a strong global presence. The company has emphasized innovation and technology, which is evident in its strategic industry partnerships with key players like ServiceNow (offering AI-powered solutions) and Backbase, a leading fintech company from the Netherlands.
At the upper price band, Hexaware Technologies is valued at a P/E ratio of 43.1x, with a market capitalization of ₹430,247 million after the issue. The company also boasts a return on net worth (RoNW) of 22.8%—a healthy figure for investors.
“On the valuation front, the company is fairly priced,” says Anand Rathi, recommending a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the IPO.
