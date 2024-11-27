Honda Launches Activa E, QC1 Electric Scooters In India: Check Price, Features And More

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially introduced its first electric scooters in the Indian market, marking a significant step in the company’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy. The two models, the Honda Activa e: and Honda QC1, are set to revolutionize the electric scooter landscape in India, bringing cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly features to consumers. These models are part of Honda’s global push to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2030, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in all its products by 2050.

A Modern Take on the Iconic Scooter

The Honda Activa e: takes a bold step in modernizing the much-loved Activa name, transitioning it from an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle to an electric powerhouse. While the Activa e: carries forward the body and frame of the original Activa, it features an all-new minimalistic design, giving it a fresh, modern appeal. The front apron is redesigned, housing an LED headlamp and turn indicators, complemented by an LED DRL (Daytime Running Light) for added visibility and style.

Under the seat, the Activa e: houses a swappable battery setup that features two 1.5 kWh batteries, offering a total range of 102 km on a single charge. The swappable nature of the battery adds a layer of convenience, as users can easily replace or charge the batteries. Power is transferred to the wheel-side motor, delivering a power output of 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp), which can be increased to 6.0 kW (8 bhp) for extra performance. The scooter also offers three riding modes: Standard, Sport, and Econ, allowing riders to choose between performance and efficiency based on their needs.

Honda QC1 – A Scooter for Short-Distance Travel

Alongside the Activa e:, Honda has also introduced the Honda QC1, which is designed specifically for short-distance travel. The QC1 is expected to launch exclusively in India in the spring of 2025 and is aimed at those who seek an affordable and practical electric scooter for city commuting. While it shares design similarities with the Activa e:, including the apron and side panels, the QC1 has a more streamlined approach. The headlamp design is different, with the absence of the LED DRL.

The QC1 is powered by a fixed 1.5 kWh battery that is designed to be charged using a dedicated charger. This scooter uses a compact in-wheel motor, which generates a power output of 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp), and can be increased to 1.8 kW (2.4 bhp) for a better top speed. The fixed battery setup means users will need to charge the scooter regularly, but it still offers an impressive range of 80 km per charge, making it ideal for short commutes. The scooter features a 5-inch LCD instrument panel, providing riders with vital information, and offers added conveniences like under-seat storage and a USB Type-C socket.

Key Features and Benefits of Honda Electric Scooters:

Both the Activa e: and QC1 offer a host of features designed to enhance the riding experience. The Activa e: is geared towards those looking for a more powerful and longer-range electric scooter, with its swappable battery and three riding modes. The QC1, on the other hand, is perfect for city dwellers looking for an affordable and efficient solution for short-distance commuting.

Key features include:

Swappable battery on Activa e: for convenience and longer range

Fixed battery setup on QC1 for easy charging at home

Compact in-wheel motor for better performance in the QC1

LED DRLs and sleek design for modern aesthetics

5-inch LCD instrument panel on QC1 for easy interaction with the scooter

Under-seat storage and USB Type-C port for added utility

With Honda’s commitment to carbon neutrality and the electrification of its products, the introduction of these electric scooters represents a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for India’s automotive market. As Honda pushes forward with its goal of launching 30 electric vehicles globally by 2030, the Activa e: and QC1 are just the beginning of a new chapter for the brand in India.

Honda’s Broader Vision:

In addition to the Activa e: and QC1, Honda’s broader vision includes making strides in electrifying motorcycles and other vehicles. The launch of these electric scooters is a critical component of the company’s goal to lead the charge in reducing carbon emissions and providing consumers with greener alternatives to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. As electric mobility gains momentum globally, Honda’s strategic investments in EV technology are set to play a major role in shaping the future of the automotive industry.

