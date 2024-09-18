House Collapse In Delhi’s Karol Bagh Leaves Several Trapped Amid Ongoing Rain

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey house that collapsed in the Bapa Nagar locality of Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning.

As of now, there are no confirmed fatalities linked to the collapse, but concerns remain high as rescuers work to locate those potentially trapped. This incident adds to a troubling trend of rain-related collapses in the capital, following a recent incident in which one person died when the wall of a dargah in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area fell due to heavy rainfall.

Rain Forecasts and Ongoing Weather Woes

Delhi-NCR has experienced heavy rainfall for the past two weeks, with no immediate relief in sight. The regional meteorological center has issued forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas, particularly over eastern Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is expected across Delhi on Wednesday.

The meteorological center warned of thunderstorms and strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 20-30 kilometers per hour, affecting areas in Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh as well.

The relentless downpours have severely disrupted traffic across the region, resulting in significant congestion. On Tuesday evening, traffic snarls were reported across multiple areas in Delhi and Noida, with delays stretching 1-2 kilometers on major routes, including Delhi’s Ring Road and the Noida Bypass flyover.

As the rescue efforts continue and weather conditions remain challenging, authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay updated on the latest developments.

