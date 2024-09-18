Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

House Collapse In Delhi’s Karol Bagh Leaves Several Trapped Amid Ongoing Rain

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey house that collapsed in the Bapa Nagar locality of Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning.

House Collapse In Delhi’s Karol Bagh Leaves Several Trapped Amid Ongoing Rain

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey house that collapsed in the Bapa Nagar locality of Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at 9:11 AM, prompting the swift dispatch of five fire engines to the scene for search and rescue operations, which are still ongoing.

As of now, there are no confirmed fatalities linked to the collapse, but concerns remain high as rescuers work to locate those potentially trapped. This incident adds to a troubling trend of rain-related collapses in the capital, following a recent incident in which one person died when the wall of a dargah in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area fell due to heavy rainfall.

Rain Forecasts and Ongoing Weather Woes

Delhi-NCR has experienced heavy rainfall for the past two weeks, with no immediate relief in sight. The regional meteorological center has issued forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas, particularly over eastern Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is expected across Delhi on Wednesday.

The meteorological center warned of thunderstorms and strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 20-30 kilometers per hour, affecting areas in Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh as well.

The relentless downpours have severely disrupted traffic across the region, resulting in significant congestion. On Tuesday evening, traffic snarls were reported across multiple areas in Delhi and Noida, with delays stretching 1-2 kilometers on major routes, including Delhi’s Ring Road and the Noida Bypass flyover.

As the rescue efforts continue and weather conditions remain challenging, authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay updated on the latest developments.

ALSO READ: J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.72% By 11 AM As Voting Continues Smoothly

Filed under

Delhi Heavy Rainfall House collapse Karol Bagh

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini Slams Congress, Dismisses Caims Of BJP Infighting

Nayab Singh Saini Slams Congress, Dismisses Caims Of BJP Infighting

Delhi Will Not Accept Any Other Face Other Than Kejriwal: Piyush Goyal Jibes On AAP Govt In An Interview With NewsX

Delhi Will Not Accept Any Other Face Other Than Kejriwal: Piyush Goyal Jibes On AAP...

J&K Elections 2024: ‘We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years,’ Says Omar Abdullah Amidst The First Phase Of Polls | NewsX

J&K Elections 2024: ‘We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years,’...

Indian Youth Congress Members Stage protest Over His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Indian Youth Congress Members Stage protest Over His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI...

Entertainment

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox