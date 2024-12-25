How Did Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash In Kazakhstan? Details Revealed

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, killing 42 and injuring 14. The Embraer 190, en route from Baku to Grozny, requested an emergency landing due to dense fog in Grozny. Rescue efforts and investigations are ongoing.

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny tragically crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, leaving 42 feared dead and 14 hospitalized. The Embraer 190 aircraft had requested an emergency landing before the incident, adding urgency to the investigation of this devastating accident.

Emergency Landing Attempt Amid Fog

The flight, carrying 67 passengers and five crew members, was originally headed to Grozny, Chechnya. Dense fog at its destination forced the plane to reroute to Aktau, an oil and gas hub along the Caspian Sea. While attempting to land approximately three kilometers from the airport, the plane crashed, reportedly losing altitude rapidly before bursting into flames.

New video shows plane carrying 72 people crashing near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan. At least 10 survivors pic.twitter.com/SKGdc1vqFa — BNO News (@BNONews) December 25, 2024

Casualty Update: 42 Feared Dead, 25 Survivors

Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry confirmed that 42 people are feared dead. Among the 25 survivors, 14 have been hospitalized, with five in critical condition. Regional health officials have provided urgent medical care to the injured.

How Did the Plane Crash?

Initial reports indicate that the crash was likely caused by a bird strike. According to Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry and Russia’s aviation watchdog, the Embraer 190 aircraft suffered control and backup system failures after colliding with a flock of birds. The incident underscores the dangers posed by bird strikes during flights, especially in emergency situations.

A statement from Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed that the plane made an emergency landing attempt before crashing near Aktau. The airline added that further updates would be shared as investigations progress.

Shocking Visuals and Rescue Efforts

First video has appeared from the crash site of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan’s Aktau. The plane was traveling from Baku to Grozny, and reportedly requested emergency landing before the tragedy happened. pic.twitter.com/PTi1IWtz1w — RT (@RT_com) December 25, 2024

Footage on social media revealed the plane descending uncontrollably before erupting into flames upon impact. Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the crash site to assist survivors and secure the area. Authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash.

