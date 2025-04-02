How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis

In simple terms, Waqf is a charitable or religious donation made by Muslims, usually in the form of property. The concept of Waqf involves giving away an asset—such as land or buildings—without any intention of receiving financial returns. Once the donor designates a property as Waqf, the donor no longer owns it. Instead, the property becomes dedicated to charitable causes. The Waqf properties generate income, which the community uses for various purposes, such as maintaining mosques, graveyards, madrasas (Islamic schools), orphanages, and other social welfare programs.

A significant characteristic of Waqf is that once someone designates a property as such, they cannot transfer, sell, or inherit it. This ensures that the property remains preserved for its intended purpose.

In India, Waqf properties are managed by state-level Waqf boards, which oversee the proper usage of these assets. Reports suggest that Waqf boards in India control over 8.72 lakh properties, amounting to over 9.4 lakh acres of land. These properties play a crucial role in supporting religious and social welfare activities within the Muslim community.

The management of Waqf properties has been a subject of debate due to concerns over mismanagement, encroachments, and the need for modernization, leading to discussions on amending the Waqf Act.

Here Are The Insights Of Waqf Holdings And Asset

Land Control : Waqf boards in India control 8.7 lakh properties across 9.4 lakh acres of land, with an estimated value of Rs 1.2 lakh crores.

Largest Waqf Holding : India holds the largest Waqf land in the world.

Largest Landowner : After the Armed Forces and Indian Railways, Waqf Boards are the largest landowners in India.

Property Breakdown : The Waqf Board oversees 8,72,328 immovable properties and 16,713 movable properties.

Waqf Estates: A total of 3,56,051 Waqf estates are registered under the Waqf Board.

Waqf Bill Aims to Address Mismanagement, Corruption, and Encroachments

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, addresses key issues in managing Waqf Board properties in India. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, by improving the administration and regulation of Waqf properties. The bill aims to address the shortcomings of the original Act by renaming it, updating definitions, and streamlining the registration process. It also plans to incorporate technology to improve the management of Waqf records. This makes the process more efficient.

The Waqf Act of 1995 has faced criticism for mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The amendments aim to tackle these issues and improve transparency and governance. By enhancing Waqf boards’ roles and introducing technology, the bill seeks to make property management more accountable and effective.

The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to reform management and ensure proper use of resources designated for religious and charitable purposes.

