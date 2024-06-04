IAF's Sukhoi Fighter Crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, Pilot and Co-pilot Safely Eject from Aircraft

In a fortunate turn of events, a Sukhoi fighter plane belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed today in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Shirasgaon village in the Nifad tehsil. However, the pilot and co-pilot managed to eject safely before the crash, according to local authorities.

The pilots, Wing Commander Bokil and his second in command Biswas, were immediately taken to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) hospital for further treatment. Special Inspector General of Nashik Range, D R Karale, confirmed the safety of the pilots to PTI.

Following the crash, the aircraft caught fire, but the blaze was promptly extinguished. The impact of the crash caused parts of the plane to scatter over a 500-meter radius, as reported by the police. Teams from the Indian Air Force and HAL’s security and technical wings swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

exclusive videos and pix of Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30 MKI test flight crash near Shirasgaon, Nifad taluka, Nasik. Both pilot and co-pilot ejected safely and recovered. The fighter jet was on the inventory of HAL for overhaul & testing purpose @IAF_MCC @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/TBcaBv5cy5 — dharmesh thakkar (@newzhit) June 4, 2024

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, initial information suggests technical factors may have played a role, according to a police official. The aircraft was undergoing flight testing post-overhaul and was under HAL’s inventory for overhaul and testing purposes, IAF sources stated. After the necessary maintenance and testing, the aircraft is then handed back to the Indian Air Force for operational use.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a renowned two-seater, twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. Under a licensing agreement, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) builds these fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. These advanced aircraft are known for their exceptional performance and have played a vital role in securing the nation’s airspace.

Fortunately, both pilots involved in the crash only sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the HAL hospital. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks that our brave pilots face while protecting our skies. The Indian Air Force, along with HAL, will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

As we commend the pilots for their calm and swift response, we must also appreciate the efforts of the security and technical teams for their prompt action. The nation stands with our brave men and women in uniform as they continue to safeguard our skies and protect our sovereignty.

