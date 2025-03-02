ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Defeats New Zealand By 44 Runs, Set For Semifinal Clash Against Australia

India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a semifinal spot against Australia. Varun Chakravarthy took 5 wickets.

Team India scripted history in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing their first-ever victory over New Zealand in the tournament’s history with a 44-run win in the final group stage match on Sunday. With this commanding performance, India topped Group A with six points and sealed a high-stakes semifinal clash against Australia on Tuesday at the same venue. New Zealand, despite finishing second with four points, saw their campaign come to an end.

This marks the first time India has defeated the Black Caps in the Champions Trophy, making up for their heartbreaking loss in the 2000 final, where New Zealand emerged victorious.

New Zealand Falls Short Despite Williamson’s Heroics

Chasing a target of 250, New Zealand struggled to build partnerships as they lost wickets at crucial junctures. Kane Williamson led the resistance with a fighting 81 off 102 balls, striking seven boundaries, but he found little support from the other end. Varun Chakravarthy spun a web around the Kiwi batters, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul (5/42) to dismantle the chase. Kuldeep Yadav added two wickets, while the rest of the Indian bowlers chipped in to secure a comprehensive win.

India Recovers from Early Collapse to Post 249/9

Opting to bat first, India found themselves in trouble early as Matt Henry rattled the top order with a fiery spell. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill departed cheaply, reducing India to 30/3 within the first 10 overs.

However, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel led the recovery with a crucial 98-run stand for the fourth wicket. Axar contributed 42 runs, while Iyer anchored the innings with a well-crafted half-century. Hardik Pandya’s run-a-ball 45 lower down the order helped India post a competitive total of 249/9.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry was the standout performer with the ball, bagging five wickets. Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked up one wicket each.

Champions Trophy’s Best Bowling Figures for India

5/42 – Varun Chakravarthy vs NZ (Dubai, 2025)

5/53 – Mohammed Shami vs BAN (Dubai, 2025)

5/36 – Ravindra Jadeja vs WI (The Oval, 2013)

4/45 – Zaheer Khan vs ZIM (Colombo RPS, 2002)

4/38 – Sachin Tendulkar vs AUS (Dhaka, 1998)

Best Bowling Figures on Champions Trophy Debut

5/42 – Varun Chakravarthy vs NZ (Dubai, 2025)

5/53 – Mohammed Shami vs BAN (Dubai, 2025)

6/52 – Josh Hazlewood vs NZ (Edgbaston, 2017)

India vs Australia Semifinal Showdown Awaits

With this victory, India has set up an exciting semifinal battle against Australia on Tuesday. The clash promises to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing powerhouses as they vie for a spot in the grand final.

