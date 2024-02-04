IDF Toll In War With Hamas

Ongoing military conflict between Israel & Hamas sees yet another turn with the death toll rising to 225 after 24-year-old Ggt First Class(res) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin died fighting in Southern Gaza. meanwhile, An airstrike was launched by the IDF on a Hezbollah building in the southern Lebanese village of Taybeh.

Artillery shells were fired throughout the day by the Army into different parts of Lebonan. The strikes came in retaliation after Hezbollah launched rockets from Lebanon toward

Mount Dov and the settlements of even Menahem and Yir’onin Israel.

Casualties didn’t result in casualties on the Israeli side.

As far as 27,019 people have been killed and 66,139 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.