In the Frigid Chill of Ladakh, a March Advocating for Statehood Unfolds

In the face of bone-chilling temperatures, a multitude of individuals demonstrated resilience as they participated in a march advocating for Ladakh’s statehood and seeking inclusion under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory.

Men and women, numbering in the thousands, braved the harsh cold to march through the main city of Leh, fervently voicing their demands for Ladakh to attain statehood and urging the implementation of the sixth schedule of the Constitution. The call for a region-wide shutdown was initiated by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Notably, the central government has established a high-level committee, led by Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, intending to safeguard Ladakh’s distinct culture and language.

Haji Ghulam Mustafa, the Legal Adviser of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, expressed concern about the diminishing influence of people-centric powers in the region since it became a Union Territory. He highlighted the absence of representation in the Assembly and emphasized the longstanding demand for Ladakh to have its representation and statehood. Mustafa underscored the strategic significance of Ladakh and drew parallels with Northeastern states, urging the implementation of the 6th schedule to preserve the region’s cultural heritage.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir underwent territorial reorganization, resulting in the formation of two Union Territories—Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. The impassioned protest in Ladakh reflects the persistent call for empowerment and representation for the region’s residents.