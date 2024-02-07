India Advises Citizens Against Travel to Myanmar's Rakhine State Amid Security Concerns

India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to refrain from traveling to Myanmar’s Rakhine state due to the escalating security situation. In response to the deteriorating conditions in the region, including disruptions in telecommunication networks and shortages of essential commodities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cautioned Indian nationals against visiting Rakhine state.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the MEA’s advisory emphasized the imperative for Indian citizens already in Rakhine state to evacuate immediately. The ongoing violence in Myanmar, stemming from widespread protests following a military coup on February 1, 2021, has sparked concerns over the safety and security of residents in affected areas.

Rakhine state, along with several other regions, has witnessed intense clashes between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmarese military since October of the previous year. The escalation of hostilities has raised alarm, particularly in neighboring countries like India, where apprehensions persist regarding potential spillover effects on the security landscape of states like Manipur and Mizoram.

The military’s utilization of airstrikes against opposition forces has exacerbated tensions, prompting India to closely monitor developments in its strategic neighbor. With a shared border spanning 1,640 kilometers, India maintains a vested interest in ensuring stability along its northeastern frontier, particularly in states affected by insurgency such as Nagaland and Manipur.

India’s stance on the Myanmar crisis has been consistent, advocating for an end to violence and a transition towards inclusive federal democracy. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s concerns, emphasizing the country’s longstanding support for Myanmar’s path towards democratic governance.

“As a neighboring country and friend of Myanmar, India has long been advocating for complete cessation of violence and Myanmar’s transition towards inclusive federal democracy,” stated Jaiswal during a media briefing on February 1.

As the situation in Myanmar continues to evolve, India remains vigilant and committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.