India Defends U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title With Stunning 9-Wicket Win

India clinched the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 title in style, successfully defending their crown with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over South Africa in Kuala Lumpur. The young Indian team delivered a dominant performance, showcasing brilliance and confidence throughout the tournament.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, but they struggled to cope with India’s bowlers. Parunika Sisodia set the tone early, dismissing opener Simone Lourens for a duck. Shabnam’s key wicket of Jemma Botha left South Africa in trouble at 20/2 by the end of the 4th over. Aayushi Sharma added more pressure, removing Diara Ramlakan, leaving South Africa at 29/3 by the end of the powerplay. Despite a brief partnership between captain Kayla Reyneke and Karabo Meso, South Africa faltered, with Mieke van Voorst and Fay Cowling putting up the largest partnership of 30 runs before falling to consecutive deliveries.

India’s bowlers kept up the pressure, bowling South Africa out for just 82 runs. Gongadi Trisha was impressive, taking three wickets, but Aayushi Shukla stood out with figures of 2/9, including two maidens. Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Shabnam each contributed to South Africa’s collapse.

In response, India made a solid start to their chase. They raced to 36/0 in the first four overs, with South Africa’s only breakthrough coming when Kayla Reyneke dismissed Kamalini G. However, it was Trisha Gongadi who continued her outstanding form with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls, supported by Sanika Chalke’s 26 off 22 balls. Together, they guided India comfortably to victory, securing the title with ease.

Both teams were undefeated coming into the final, setting the stage for an exciting clash. South Africa had dominated Group C, defeating New Zealand, Samoa, and Nigeria before defeating Ireland and sharing points with the USA. They reached the final with a five-wicket win over Australia. India, too, was unbeaten, defeating West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka in the group stages, followed by wins over Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super Six. India’s victory against England sealed their place in the final.

The moment of triumph came when Sanika Chalke found the boundary to finish the game, with the Indian team rushing onto the field, waving the tricolored flag in celebration.

India’s dominance was led by Gongadi Trisha, who scored 309 runs in the tournament, well ahead of the chasing pack. She also took 3/15 in the final, providing a match-winning performance with both bat and ball. The team’s left-arm spinners—Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla, and Parunika Sisodia—were instrumental in stifling the South African batting order.

This victory marks India’s second consecutive ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup title, having won the inaugural tournament in 2023. Niki Prasad, the captain, was equally proud of her team’s success, stating, “We were here to dominate, make sure India stays on top, and we want to continue this legacy of winning ICC trophies for India.”

While South Africa fell short at the final hurdle, their journey to the final was commendable, and the emotions from both teams were evident throughout the match. Despite the heartbreak, South Africa’s effort was a display of resilience and determination.

