India Shoots Down Pakistani F-16 Jet After Multiple Missile Attacks Over Jammu, Rajasthan

India shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet after Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks over Jammu and Rajasthan; 8 threats neutralised by Indian defence.

Tensions between India and Pakistan intensified on Thursday as the Indian Armed Forces shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet after it attempted a strike on Jammu Airport, defence sources confirmed. The escalation comes in the wake of multiple missile and drone attacks launched by Pakistan over Jammu and Rajasthan earlier in the day.

According to official sources, Pakistan fired several missiles targeting both military and civilian infrastructure in Jammu, RS Pura, Channi Himmat, and adjoining regions. These incoming threats were intercepted mid-air by India’s cutting-edge air defence systems, including the S-400 Triumf and Akash platforms.

Initial reports confirm that at least eight missiles or drones were successfully neutralised by India’s air defence network.

In a dramatic aerial engagement, a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that took off from Sargodha airbase was intercepted as it approached Jammu. It reportedly attempted to target Jammu Airport but was brought down by Indian air defences before it could carry out the attack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The F-16 failed to breach Indian airspace effectively. Swift countermeasures were deployed, and the target was neutralised before any damage could occur,” a senior defence official said.

Drones Over Rajasthan Also Neutralised

The threat extended beyond Jammu, with Pakistani drones also sighted near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. These drones, too, were successfully intercepted and neutralised, preventing any potential casualties or infrastructure damage.

India’s Air Defence in Action

The coordinated response was made possible by the state-of-the-art defence matrix deployed across India’s western border regions. The S-400 long-range system and indigenous Akash missiles form a key part of India’s multi-layered aerial defence shield.

This latest flare-up follows India’s Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian military targeted nine key terror camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.