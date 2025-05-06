Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore

In Pampore, Pulwama, India knocks down a Pakistani fighter plane that is trespassing. According to the Express Tribune, Pakistan's military announced Wednesday that Indian missile strikes had struck three areas inside Pakistani territory: Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East neighborhood of Bahawalpur.

One child was martyred as a result of the strikes, and a man and a woman were seriously injured, according to Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).

One child was martyred as a result of the strikes, and a man and a woman were seriously injured, according to Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).

More details awaited.

