India Signals To Voice Concerns On Pakistan’s IMF Bailout Ahead Of Key Washington Meeting

One day before a significant International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting in Washington, India indicated it plans to express its stance on Pakistan’s proposed bailout package.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Thursday that India’s executive director at the IMF would present the country’s perspective during the Friday meeting.

“Our executive director will definitely convey India’s position,” Misri told reporters during a press briefing.

He added, “While the board will ultimately make its own decisions, those who readily provide financial assistance to Pakistan should recognize the obvious issues surrounding this case.”

Misri also highlighted that Pakistan has struggled to complete the majority of its IMF programs, pointing out that many of the 24 approved bailout packages have ended unsuccessfully.

These remarks came against the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions following Indian military operations targeting terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir on Wednesday.

