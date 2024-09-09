Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Jammu & Kashmir, Neutralizes Two Terrorists

The Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during an anti-infiltration operation, killing two terrorists. The operation, named Op Kanchi, was launched in the Nowshera area of Rajouri based on intelligence inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies, as confirmed by the White Knight Corps.

A large cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and a pistol, was recovered from the terrorists. The Army continues its search operation in the area for any remaining threats.

INFILTRATION Op Kanchi Rajouri

