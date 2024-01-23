Indian Diaspora in UK Celebrates Ayodhya's Ram Temple Inauguration with Grandeur

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla unfolded in Ayodhya on Monday, the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom joined the celebration with enthusiasm, adorning the city of London with digital banners proclaiming ‘UK celebrates the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya.’

Londoners were treated to a saffron spectacle on a bustling Monday morning, while Hindu temples across the UK, numbering around 250, marked the occasion with special puja, Bhandara (community feasts), bhajan-kirtan, and hawan.

“Lord Ram is beyond any borders. He is an energy that touches the lives of all beings on earth globally. It is a proud day for us here in the UK as we celebrate the coming of Lord Ram,” remarked Manish Tiwari, the founder and chairperson of Here and Now 365, a London-based multicultural agency.

At the Southhall Ram Mandir in London, the diaspora organized a ‘Bhandara’ where a community feast was arranged, distributing various food items to people. Gullu Anand, trustee of the Southall Ram Mandir, shared, “It’s a big moment today—the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We, the people in London, especially the Ram Temple in Southall, are very privileged.”

In a parallel event, the Hindu Society at Oxford University and the Centre for Hindu Studies organized a special gathering to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The event featured the singing of the Ram Sankirtan Bhajan, the Hanuman Chalisa, and concluded with an ‘aarti.’ Students expressed joy and satisfaction regarding the construction of the temple.

Akshay, the President of the Oxford Hindu Society, stated, “Today, we celebrated the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. We performed pushpanjali, aarti, and prasadam at the end. It feels amazing to be a part of an event like this.”

Indian students from various parts of the country participated enthusiastically, expressing joy and satisfaction for the temple. Saahas Arora, an Indian student from Prayagraj, said, “The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is uniting Hindus around the world. Ram is close to everyone’s hearts, and it is a day of celebration.”

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the hour-long rituals. Stressing the significance of laying the foundation for India’s next millennium, Prime Minister Modi called upon citizens to pledge towards building a strong, capable, grand, and divine India.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present inside the sanctum during the rituals. Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony, making it a truly historic and diverse gathering.