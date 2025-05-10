Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Make A Statement On May 10

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Make A Statement On May 10

MEA to hold a press briefing on Operation Sindoor shortly. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to make a statement on the recent action along LoC shortly.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Make A Statement On May 10

MEA to hold a press briefing on Operation Sindoor shortly. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to make a statement


MEA to hold a press briefing on Operation Sindoor shortly. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to make a statement on the recent action along LoC shortly.

More details awaited

Filed under

Baisaran Meadow Operation Sindoor Vikram Misri

newsx

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates
A tense situation unfolde

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway
Indian National Security

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions
In the middle of rising t

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Pakistan has breached the

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached
BSF officer was killed an

BSF Officer Killed, 7 Injured in Pakistan Firing Along International Border in Jammu
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media