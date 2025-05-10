Home»

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Make A Statement On May 10

MEA to hold a press briefing on Operation Sindoor shortly. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to make a statement on the recent action along LoC shortly.

MEA to hold a press briefing on Operation Sindoor shortly. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to make a statement on the recent action along LoC shortly. More details awaited